The Easter Road side has brought in 11 players including loan-made-permanent deals for Rocky Bushiri and Ewan Henderson and defeated Bonnyrigg Rose 4-1 on Sunday in their third Premier Sports Cup group match.

Hibs start the new campaign as they finished the old, with a match against St Johnstone – albeit this time away from home.

Johnson says the mood inside the club is positive going into the new season.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It's a new regime in terms of the coaching staff; there are some good players here already but we think we've done well in the transfer market, too,” he added.

"It was a great result against Bonnyrigg Rose which lifts the place, no matter the opposition, and I think we'll have a positive season.

"We've had to deal with the League Cup games which hasn't been ideal, mainly because of the work permit issues, but it's just the state of the world at the moment; it's not Scotland, or Hibs.

"We're in a good position and I think the majority of the squad are feeling fit and ready to go.

Hibs manager Lee Johnson and assistant boss Jamie McAllister watch on during the Bonnyrigg Rose clash

"We want to be competitive in every game, we want to try to win every game, and play to win, and play in our way and see where that takes us.