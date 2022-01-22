HIbs have 'right of first refusal' clause in Martin Boyle transfer deal

The 28-year-old agreed a life-changing move to the Saudi Professional League side on Friday for a reported £3 million but hinted in an exit interview that he hadn’t closed the door on playing for the Capital club again in the future.

The Australian internationalist agreed the switch to Harmah after seven years at Easter Road in which he made more than 265 appearances, scored more than 60 goals, won the Scottish Cup, the Scottish Championship title, and represented the club in Europe.

Admitting it hadn’t been an easy decision Boyle signed off with a social media post that promised: “It’s not goodbye, it’s see you later.”

Hibs have first refusal on Martin Boyle

With club chiefs negotiating inclusion of the clause as part of his contract with The Burgundy, Hibs will be notified of any potential deals that Al-Faisaly are willing to accept for Boyle’s transfer during his two-year deal with the club.

The clause essentially gives Hibs a certain advantage should a situation arise in which Boyle either wants to return to Britain, or is the subject of transfer interest from another UK club. The agreement covers loan and permanent contracts.

Meanwhile, the Evening News understands that Rangers winger Brandon Barker is not a leading target for Hibs as they consider replacements for Boyle. The 25-year-old played 30 times for the Capital club on loan during the 2017/18 campaign and while he is one of a large number of options, he is not near the top of the list.

