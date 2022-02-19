Hibs have a lot of work to do before they can chase down Hearts in third, insists Shaun Maloney

Hibs boss Shaun Maloney and first-team coach David Gray look on during the 2-0 victory over Ross County

The Irish midfielder scored two long-range efforts, one five minutes after the interval and the other 12 minutes from time, to secure three points for the Easter Road side.

“We had some chances and if we had been more clinical I’d be even happier, but Jake was really, really good. The goals were outstanding,” a delighted Maloney said afterwards.

“Take away his goals and his performance was still very good, so I’m really happy for him.

After a largely uneventful first half, Hibs stepped things up a notch in the second period, with Maloney revealing his message at the interval had been to sharpen up in front of goal.

“Parts of the first half were positive but it was in that last third, we can have a large part of possession but we have to then create chances,” he explained.

“That was the message. We didn’t give up many chances so that was positive, but I think in that final third we needed to have that little bit more intent and the players showed that.”

Hibs moved into fourth as results went their way but Maloney insists the hard work must keep going.

“There is still lots of work to do, I think we can be a lot better in possession, we can create more.

“But there’s lot of good things. The work never stops when you're a coach, but I know it being really early on in my reign, there were positives but today is not the day to stop, we need to keep pushing.”

As for catching city rivals Hearts in third, Maloney insisted there was ‘a lot of work to do’.

“I don’t think we should concentrate too much on the gap,” he added. “I think we have to respect what’s around about us.

“It was a big win today but we have to fight to stay in the top six and four or five teams can still achieve fourth.

“I wouldn’t worry about third just yet. If we continue to play like we did in the second half then we can, but there is a lot of work to do first.”

