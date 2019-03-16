Hibs head coach Paul Heckingbottom could refresh starting line-up for visit of Motherwell

Paul Heckingbottom conceded he’ll have to be “creative” when it comes to deciding on his starting line-up for the visit of Motherwell today.

It is a game which could have a significant say in Hibs’ bid to finish in the top half of the Premiership table, the Capital side going into the match in sixth and two points ahead of the Steelmen with only four fixtures remaining before the split.

Paul Heckingbottom has injuries in his squad

He said: “A lot of hard work has been done, but we are still not guaranteed that place. We have a team that’s probably, and arguably, in just as good, if not better, form than us in Motherwell so we know how tough it is going to be.

“Their approach will be just the same as us but they might be even more dangerous because they’ll be thinking they are running out of games and may see it as a last chance. Any more defeats could put paid for them. These games will be like cup finals to them and we have to be ready for that.”

To that end, Heckingbottom revealed he’ll be looking for a repeat of the performance which produced a point from the clash with Rangers, Hibs hitting back to equalise through Flo Kamberi after enduring a testing first half in which Daniel Candeias had put the Ibrox club ahead.

He said: “Every single point is vital but in order to get as many points as possible you want to see that sort of character, spirit, that sort of response.

“I think that in the first half we arguably showed even more character. It would have been easy – and no way would I want to see if from any of my teams – but you see lots of teams when it is that tough and difficult against an opponent many would say should win, to roll over – but we didn’t.

“At half-time we spoke about still being in the game, that they [Rangers] had given their absolute best. They were really good first half, that’s apparent when you watch it back, but we took it all and then it was about us and how we could hurt them.

“There were lot so things in that performance which were pleasing, but we are going to need all of that again today.”