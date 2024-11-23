Pick a winner? Not such an easy task, even allowing for almost two full weeks to work with the bulk of his squad.

David Gray will have plenty of criteria to apply before selecting his starting XI for this evening’s vital – yeah, they’re all vital now, already - league clash with Dundee at Dens Park. Nothing about the decision making process is straightforward, when the pressure is on.

Stuck with a goalkeeper who just doesn’t look confident in difficult situations, and having seen one of his more reliable defenders suffer a serious wobble last time out, Gray certainly doesn’t have his troubles to seek. And that’s without fretting over the lack of goals – and clear-cut scoring chances – hampering his side.

With a number of players just back from international duty, there’s also a potential fatigue factor to be worked into calculations. Can you go with BOTH Socceroos players, even if Martin Boyle didn’t feature in Australia’s World Cup qualifiers as Lewis Miller continued his international rebirth, on the same side of the pitch? Will Junior Hoilett be fresh after travelling to Paramaribo and Toronto with Canada?

Mykola Kuharevich coming back from suspension at least gives Gray another option at centre forward. Although Hibs fans would dearly love to see Dwight Gayle make just a second start – assuming he’s fit enough to play.

Given the performances of Hyeokkyu Kwon and Nectar Triantis in midfield against St Mirren just before the international break, it remains to be seen whether Hibs stick with the 4-3-3 tweaked in order to squeeze both in alongside Joe Newell. Maybe it’s time to return to the 4-2-3-1, with a proper No. 10 playing behind the lone striker.

Decisions, decisions, eh? Here’s how Hibs could/should line up at tea-time on Tayside:

1 . GK Josef Bursik It's clear that Gray doesn't fancy either Jordan Smith or Max Boruc as a first-choice goalie. Bursik keeps jersey by default. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RB Lewis Miller Socceroos fullback could have flown home from international duty without the aid of an airline, so complete has his Aussie redemption arc been. Assuming he's fit, he always starts. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . CB Marvin Ekpiteta As good as any centre-half on the Hibs books, judging by the last couple of outings. A certain starter. | SNS Group Photo Sales