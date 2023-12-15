Hibs head to Perth seeking fifth win in six games - but how will they line up?

Craig Levein’s St Johnstone are a team transformed under the leadership of the new gaffer, according to Hibs boss Nick Montgomery. But he insists his players will be well prepared to counter whatever the former Hearts and Scotland manager has up his sleeve in tomorrow’s Premiership clash at McDiarmid Park.

And Monty believes a large travelling support can help Hibs over the line in Perth, revealing: “I’ve been really impressed by the travelling fans. To go away every week and have such big away support is brilliant.

“The Dundee game was a great example for me. When you go to difficult places and have the fans there supporting the team, it does make a big difference.

“We’re really grateful to the fans for giving up their time and making the journeys. It doesn’t go unnoticed by the players. You can see that there is a connection now between the fans, the players and the coaches. Win, lose or draw, we go over and show appreciation for the fans.”

Montgomery says he knows what to expect from tomorrow’s hosts, explaining: “We’ve played St Johnstone before but they’re under new management, so it’s the same players – but there will be differences in how they want to play. We’ve focused on the last couple of games since Craig came in and put together a game plan that we think can get us the win.

“Craig is an experienced manager. You can see that they’ve been well organised and disciplined since he came in, so they have improved. They’re a physical team. We can see the effort they’ve put in since Craig’s arrival, with all the players very committed. It’s going to be difficult – but we know exactly what we’ll be facing.”

Here's how Hibs are likely to line up as they pursue a fifth win in six games:

GK David Marshall Undisputed No. 1 has been in great form of late.

RB Lewis Miller The Aussie proved his fitness by playing 90 minutes for the Development Team in midweek.

CB Will Fish Pretty much an ever-present, when fit, under Montgomery.