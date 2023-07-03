With the upcoming campaign a month and a half away, Hibs, Hearts, Spartans know which key dates to look out for on the calendar as the SWPL confirm each of the club’s fixture list. Jam-packed with tasty ties, all the Edinburgh teams will be looking to get off to a good start on August 13th they aim to build on last season.

Grant Scott to travel to his former club

Hibs will travel to Glasgow City on the opening day as manager Grant Scott makes his second debut as manager of the capital club. Scott’s last job in management was at the Glaswegian side making it an intriguing clash. The home team won the SWPL in dramatic fashion last season as the two old rivals both aim for the best possible start on the opening day.

Hibs, Hearts and Spartans will all be looking to get off to the best possible start. Credit: Jane Barlow

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The side’s first home game will come the very next week as they host newly promoted Montrose who won the SWPL2 last season with a home game against Spartans rounding up the August fixtures. The first Edinburgh derby will take place on September 10th with Hearts hosting the first tie, with the reverse fixture taking place on November 19th. The next Sunday, Hibs will travel to Spartans before rounding off their 2023 fixtures with a trip to Aberdeen. The club’s final fixture pre-split is against Rangers on March 3rd with the capital club hosting the tie.

An away start for Hearts

The Jam Tarts will travel to Hamilton for their opening fixture of the season. The Accies just managed to survive in the SWPL1 last season as they beat Gartcairn in a dramatic play-off match that saw them go 1-0 down. Now under a new manager, they will be aiming to make life as tough as possible for Eva Olid’s side as she looks to build on last season’s impressive campaign.

Hearts first home fixture comes the next weekend as they host Dundee United whom they beat 2-0 on both occasions last season. The Edinburgh derby will take place on September 10th as Hearts host with the reverse fixture scheduled for November 19th. In between those games, Hearts will travel to Spartans on October 15th with the home game taking place on January 28th. The side’s last fixture of 2023 is against Celtic at home on December 17th with the final game pre-split sending Olid’s side to Dundee United on March 3rd.

Cup semi-final repeat for Spartans

Spartans will host Rangers on the opening day of the season, in a repeat of last season’s SWPL Cup semi-final. While the Glaswegians did come out on top in that game, in the last fixture between the two sides, the Edinburgh club gave Rangers a good game before eventually losing 1-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad