Hibs hero disappointed with team-mates for actions after goal against Rangers
Hibs goal hero Josh Campbell was livid with his team-mates as they piled on him to celebrate his stoppage time equaliser against Rangers.
The 22-year-old, who had started the match as an auxiliary wing-back but was moved into a more familiar midfield role after Marijan Cabraja was introduced and manager Lee Johnson switched to a back four, showed a delightful moment of composure three minutes into the five added minutes to level the score at 2-2 – but he says he still believed that Hibs had time to push for a winner.
“I actually didn’t catch the shot that cleanly, it came off a bit slicey,” said Campbell. “I was just happy to see it hit the back of the net.
“It was crazy. I was a bit disappointed with my team-mates falling on top of me to be honest because I wanted to go for the winner.
“Obviously it’s a very good result for us against a very good side.”
Despite a two-man advantage over the Govan side, who had John Lundstrum and Alfredo Morelos red carded, the home players took time to break down their dogged and well-organised rivals.
“It’s very hard playing against nine men,” Campbell added. “Teams just sit in when that happens and Rangers are very good at that.
“They are used to that with their European nights. But, we could feel the momentum building, it was building from the fans.
“We were very disappointed to go in behind at the break and we spoke about that at half-time. It was good to come out second half and get a goal straight away.”