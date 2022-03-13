'It can't get any better': Hibs hero Elias Melkersen delighted after dream debut

The Norwegian struck twice in the first half after Bevis Mugabi was shown a straight red card for the hosts inside 60 seconds.

Melkersen headed home Sylvester Jasper’s cross on the quarter-hour mark before making an excellent run, control and finish to double the advantage.

Motherwell pulled a goal back through attacker Joe Efford and had a couple of opportunities to equalise in the second period, but Hibs held on to join rivals Hearts in the draw for the semi-finals.

Elias Melkersen celebrates after opening the scoring in Hibs' 2-1 Scottish Cup quarter-final victory over Motherwell. Picture: SNS

Melkersen, who lasted 75 minutes before being replaced by Christian Doidge, took in the adulation of the Hibs support at full-time. He could scarcely have made a better introduction on his first start for the club after a couple of substitute appearances.

"It's amazing, it can't get any better. There were so many Norwegian flags,” said the 19-year-old.

"I knew I would have to be patient to develop into the team. I just needed to stay calm and wait for my chance. You see today, I've had a good game.

"I've just done extra sessions every day and listen to the coaches, I try to do the best I can do, then you get results.

"I've always had that in me, so I just need to continue.

"It was a huge moment to come to Scotland. I enjoy Edinburgh and it can't get any better with the fans.”

