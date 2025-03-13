The Hibs hero now faces a glitzy Champions League showdown with PSG after Aston Villa success.

A Hibs hero knows it’s not going to get much easier - but he’s relishing the prospect of Aston Villa facing off with PSG.

John McGinn is a beloved figure at Easter Road, having helped them win the Scottish Cup and then scooping them a tasty seven figure fee upon leaving for Aston Villa. He is now club captain of the side he joined in the English Championship, who have risen all the way to the Champions League quarter-finals.

The Villans have set up a tie with the French giants after a 6-1 aggregate win in the last 16 over Club Brugge. It was sealed with a 3-0 second leg win over the Belgians and now McGinn is hopeful that the games ahead versus French opposition are just reward for him, his teammates and the fans in Birmingham.

McGinn’s reaction

The Hibs hero told Villa TV: “I think there was a lot of pressure on us tonight, the start of the game we probably played like that. But credit to Club Brugge, we had a lot of respect for them. We knew they could compete like that. And then you play against 10 men, we still were the poorer team on the pitch, no doubt, in the first half.

“But during that, the important thing was to keep the clean sheet, don’t give them any opportunity or a sniff or getting that first goal. That was the main thing. Incredible opportunity for us tonight, I think it was tough watching the game last night (Liverpool v PSG) knowing we still had a job to do. Obviously, it was an exciting game to watch.

“For us, as players, for supporters, to go over to Paris, what an occasion that will be and hopefully it comes around soon and we do ourselves justice. I’m sure we’ll certainly compete, no doubt, and our aim is to go one step further. You just never, never know in this competition. We’re now in the final eight.

“We fully deserve it. I think this season in the Champions League we’ve been outstanding. Obviously, very inconsistent in the Premier League but what an exciting end to the season and we’ve earned it. We’ve worked so, so hard to get to this position and everyone at the club deserves it.

“We’ve had some tough, tough times, the supporters have, us as players as well, we’ve been in the trenches and we need to enjoy moments like this. We want to make this a regular occurrence, these nights at Villa Park - the club deserves it, the supporters deserve it and us as players deserve it. We want to make the most of it and have no regrets. We’re over the moon and super proud.”

He added on TNT Sports: “It doesn’t get much harder than PSG over two legs. We have important games before that. I watched it [Liverpool v PSG], but you don’t want to get too far ahead of yourselves. Villa, Champions League quarter-finalists. Can’t ask for much more.”

Emery praise

His boss was full of praise of progress as a whole. He told Villa TV: “I’m very proud of our supporters, our work, the players, the club, the workers because we’re increasing our demands,”

“In increasing our demand we have to get the objective we are facing in the high level we have to get. This season, playing in the Champions League was a very good opportunity when we started and we’re really focusing a lot in the Champions League about how we can be a protagonist.

“Today we competed against one team and performed very well. I’m very happy with how we are in the way and we’re going to play a quarter-final against PSG,

“This is two matches more for our supporters to be with us, to share with us their emotions and we’re going to try to prepare as best as possible to continue like we are doing.”