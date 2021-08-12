Hibs hero Liam Henderson makes Serie A return with Empoli transfer

Liam Henderson has returned to Empoli. (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

The 25-year-old has been signed on a permanent deal by the Tuscan side following their promotion to Serie A.

Empoli were Serie B champions last campaign and finished 11 points ahead of Lecce, who Henderson impressed for across 42 appearances.

The midfielder spent the second half of the 2019/20 season on loan at Empoli from Hellas Verona.

It was at Hellas where he experienced Serie A football having helped the club win promotion from the second tier after moving from Bari.

Empoli are under new management this season with Aurelio Andreazzoli returning for his third spell with the club.

Hibs and Scottish football fans will be able to watch Henderson in action on BT Sport next season with the broadcaster acquiring the UK rights for Serie A until 2024.

The league season gets underway later this month with Empoli hosting Lazio in their season opener.

