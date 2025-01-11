Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Hibs player faced Police and has pleaded guilty to some offences after a drunken stag-do.

Former Hibs player Conrad Logan attempted to headbutt Police during his stag-do in Dublin, a court has heard.

The ex-goalkeeper pleaded guilty in Leicester on Thursday to public order offences. Logan was only at Hibs in 2016 but played a key role in the club’s road to winning the Scottish Cup in that year, season 15/16.

There was an admittance of being intoxicated to the point of being a danger to himself and others. Logan was also engaging in threatening, abusive, and insulting behaviour during April 21st last year at Eustace Street in Leicester. The prosecution withdrew a third charge for assaulting Police during the late night incident.

Logan had been drinking since 11am as part of a group for his stag-do and had been asked if he could leave a pub. Judge John Hughes heard at Dublin District Court that the ex-keeper attempted to headbutt one plain clothes officer and said to a Police officer who produced their identity card, "I don't give a f**k who you are".

With no previous convictions to his name, the judge made note of his previous good record and references furnished to the court. He said that he would impose a benign order if Logan put up €1,000 to an inner city youth group. A Leicester City club welfare officer provided testimony that described Logan as quietly spoken and kind, a person who "maintained a positive reputation wherever he goes".

Anstey Nomads FC’s club secretary, where Logan is now involved, also penned a letter outlining his role in helping set up a team for children with special needs. The purpose of the reference letters was to show that this incident was out of character for Logan and it shouldn’t have happened.

Counsel asked the court to consider leaving Logan without a conviction and to note that the former Hibs player had been an active member of the community and who and given so much to it, family and friends. The incident was characterised as "a flash in the pan" and short-lived, with it submitted that Logan was unlikely to come before courts again in any jurisdiction. The court heard Logan spent a night in a cell before his first court appearance the following day when he was granted bail.

All charges were initially denied but the plea was changed to guilty when the assault charge was dropped. The judge said that two Police went into the pub and there was a melee with Logan's group, who were asked to leave before police were called. The judge described the former goalkeeper’s conduct outside, and the fighting and brawling in public, as "absolutely disgraceful".

It was remarked that a conviction may have serious consequences for Logan, who enjoyed a lengthy career in football with clubs like Leicester City, Stockport County, Hibs, Mansfield Town and others, becoming a sports role model. The matter was adjourned until February 4th.