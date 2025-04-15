It’s a record that speaks to the durability of this Hibs team. A 17-game stretch that puts the class of season 2024-25 in some extremely exalted company.

Nobody is pretending that equalling a 77-year-old club record for unbeaten league games puts David Gray’s team on a par with the title winners of 1948, back when the Famous Five were building their reputations as all-time greats. Even to suggest as much would be akin to heresy in the eyes of most supporters.

But the fans who applauded their heroes at the end of Sunday’s 4-0 thrashing of Dundee, the biggest league win of the season for Gray’s side, know that they’re witnessing something special. A team who refuse to lose. A group of players who currently sit three points - and a whole hatful of goals - ahead of their nearest challenges for third place.

As the Scottish Premiership breaks before resuming post-split hostilities, we take a look back at every single game in this record series. Some have been more memorable than others. Each has been an important building block in the construction of something special.

1 . Hibs 3 Ross County 1 - Saturday, December 14 Where it all began, as Hibs bounced back from a 3-0 loss at Celtic Park - and the concession of a goal after just two minutes in this game - to kick off this unbeaten run. Dwight Gayle, Elie Youan and Josh Campbell all hit the net for the home side at Easter Road

2 . Aberdeen 1 Hibs 3 - Saturday, December 21 Nicky Cadden (left) and Martin Boyle joined Elie Youan on the scoresheet as Hibs bagged an extraordinarily comfortable away win at Pittodrie. They made it look so simple.

3 . Hearts 1 Hibs 2 - Thursday, December 26 Elie Youan's flag-waving antics leaving a Hearts steward chasing shadows. A first win at Tynecastle since 2019. And, of course, Dwight Gayle's beautifully taken winner ... no wonder Josh Campbell is leaping high in the air as Gayle is embraced by Nicky Cadden amid the celebrations in Gorgie.