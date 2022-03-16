Hibs hit out at SFA over Scottish Cup semi-final ticket prices - with Hearts echoing concerns

The encounter will take place at Hampden Park on Saturday April 16 with a 12.15pm kick-off, with the city rivals being handed a 50-50 split in ticket allocation.

But with briefs priced at £35 for adults and £15 for over-65s and under-16s in most parts of the national stadium, Hibs challenged the governing body on the cost of fans attending the game – with representatives from Hearts echoing the Easter Road side’s concerns.

A statement read: "After receiving the ticket information from the SFA, there were a number of long and strong conversations regarding the price and expense to our supporters.

A general view of Hampden Park

"Our concerns were matched by Hearts as we stressed the point of making football affordable for everyone.

“We completely understand how much it costs to be a football supporter and how expensive it is to follow your team up and down the country, especially in the current climate.

"We explained this in detail to the SFA, however, they have not moved on their decision, which is incredibly disappointing and has caused us great frustration.

“Despite these prices, we hope to see as many Hibees as possible at Hampden in what will be a brilliant occasion for all involved.”

Hibs fans will be housed in the South Stand Lower Section I, South Stand Upper Section H, North Stand Section D, and East Stand Sections F and G.

Adults tickets in the North and South Stand are priced at £35 with concessions paying £15. East Stand prices have been set at £25/£10.

