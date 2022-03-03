Hibs hold talks with SFA over refereeing performance in Dundee draw after Rocky Bushiri appeal decision

Rocky Bushiri was dismissed after 58 minutes following an off-the-ball incident with Dark Blues midfielder Paul McGowan, leaving Hibs to play the final half-hour of the game with ten men.

The Evening News understands that, while Hibs chose not to appeal the Belgian defender’s dismissal, they did highlight what they felt were inconsistencies in the performance of match referee David Munro during discussions with Hampden chiefs.

Among the incidents raised by Hibs were Dee forward Danny Mullen appearing to stamp on Easter Road defender Ryan Porteous after the two tussled on the touchline in front of the Bobby Cox Stand early in the second half, and Max Anderson catching Josh Doig in the head with his boot.

It is not the first time Hibs have contacted Scottish football’s governing body with regards refereeing performances. Chief executive Ben Kensell confirmed last month that he had met with Head of Refereeing Operations Crawford Allan earlier in the season to discuss inconsistencies, adding that the talks had been “constructive”.

Bushiri is the ninth Hibs player to be sent off in a competitive match this season; ten if including the retrospective ban dished out to Porteous for a foul on Aberdeen forward Christian Ramirez during Hibs’ 1-0 victory at Easter Road on December 22.

The on-loan Norwich City defender will miss the Capital club’s Scottish Premiership meeting with St Johnstone at Easter Road on Saturday and the Scottish Cup trip to Motherwell on Sunday March 13.

