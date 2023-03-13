The Irish midfielder has played just nine times in the league so far this season, having spent most of the campaign on the sidelines with a troublesome ankle injury, but he has returned to full training and stands a real chance of involvement in this weekend’s cinch Premiership encounter.

Doyle-Hayes underwent surgery to remove a bit of floating bone from his ankle last year and needed an injection to help his recovery. He did return to action as a second-half substitute in the 2-2 draw with Dundee United in January and 2-0 victory over Kilmarnock last month but suffered a setback both times.

Manager Lee Johnson said last week: “Jake has been a little bit uncomfortable in terms of being at his best movement-wise, and he’s been a little bit frustrated by that, but hopefully he won’t be too long.”

Jake Doyle-Hayes is set to be involved when Hibs travel to Celtic on Saturday

The game will likely come too soon for fellow midfielders Kyle Magennis and Joe Newell, who are both chasing full fitness having also received injections to deal with niggly issues of their own, but having Doyle-Hayes available will be a boost to Johnson’s midfield picks. In recent matches he has played Jimmy Jeggo and CJ Egan-Riley in the two defensive roles while the attacking midfield trio has comprised Josh Campbell, Ewan Henderson, and Élie Youan – but the former St Mirren man will give the coaching staff some much-needed options in the middle of the park.

Martin Boyle, Rocky Bushiri, and Aiden McGeady are long-term absentees but of the trio the Belgian-born defender is expected to return to action first, although his comeback won’t be until after the league split at the earliest.

Forward Harry McKirdy made a quicker-than-anticipated return to the pitch when he came on as a second-half substitute in the 4-1 defeat by Rangers. The 25-year-old suffered an ankle ligament strain during the 1-0 victory over St Mirren in Paisley last month and also battled an unrelated illness during his recovery but is back available for selection.