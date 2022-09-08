Hibs hopeful of having Elias Melkersen available for Dundee United trip

The Norwegian missed the 1-0 victory over Kilmarnock after suffering concussion during the previous weekend’s defeat away to St Mirren.

Melkersen was also forced to miss the 2-2 draw with Rangers last month after picking up an ankle knock in the 2-1 loss at Livingston. The 19-year-old started the first three games of the Scottish Premiership season and played the full 90 minutes in three of Hibs’ four Premier Sports Cup group matches.

He wasn’t involved as Hibs drew 2-2 with Dundee United in the opening match of the SPFL Reserve League but the coaching staff remain hopeful that Melkersen will get the all-clear to travel with the squad to Tayside as the Easter Road side looks to build on last week’s victory – their first of the campaign at home.

The former Bodø/Glimt attacker was closely monitored by Hibs’ medical staff at their East Mains training base.

Assistant manager Jamie McAllister revealed the teenager had been asking where he was and what day it was after the final whistle in Paisley.

He added: “There are a lot more protocols in place now, which is better. Compared to when I played – which was just a few years ago – it’s definitely better.

"We now know it’s so dangerous. You might have played on back in the day but now I think it’s important we identify it and make sure the right protocols are followed.

Elias Melkersen could return to the fold for Saturday's trip to Dundee United

“People’s health is at risk, which is more important than football.”