Hibs hopeful of having Kyle Magennis and Paul McGinn available for Aberdeen trip
Hibs remain hopeful that Kyle Magennis and Paul McGinn will be available for Saturday’s trip to Aberdeen.
The duo missed last weekend’s 3-0 defeat by Dundee United through injury with Easter Road head coach Jack Ross confirming that the fixture had ‘come too soon’ for Magennis.
Vice-captain McGinn was a surprise omission and was replaced at right-back by Chris Cadden.
However, the Evening News understands that both players should be involved on Saturday as Hibs look to bounce back from their loss to the Tannadice outfit.
Ryan Porteous remains suspended while Christian Doidge, Melker Hallberg, and Sean Mackie remain sidelined through injury.
Meanwhile, Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass is braced for a backlash from his former club when they visit Pittodrie.
The Dons are seeking to end a five-game losing streak and haven’t tasted victory in ten matches and Glass is wary of the Edinburgh side adding to his side’s woes.
“The fact that they had a disappointing result last week means that they will be determined to bounce back,” he said.
"They will be determined. There has been a lot of rivalry between the clubs over the past few years. There has been a lot of proximity in the division, Hibs have got a little bit of breathing space at the minute and they will be hoping that we don’t close that.
"We are focused on ourselves and negating their strengths and attacking their weaknesses, like we do every week and like they will be trying to do to us.”