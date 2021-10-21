Hibs hopeful of having Kyle Magennis and Paul McGinn available for Aberdeen trip

Kyle Magennis could return for Hibs against Aberdeen

The duo missed last weekend’s 3-0 defeat by Dundee United through injury with Easter Road head coach Jack Ross confirming that the fixture had ‘come too soon’ for Magennis.

Vice-captain McGinn was a surprise omission and was replaced at right-back by Chris Cadden.

However, the Evening News understands that both players should be involved on Saturday as Hibs look to bounce back from their loss to the Tannadice outfit.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul McGinn's absence was felt against Dundee United

Ryan Porteous remains suspended while Christian Doidge, Melker Hallberg, and Sean Mackie remain sidelined through injury.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass is braced for a backlash from his former club when they visit Pittodrie.

The Dons are seeking to end a five-game losing streak and haven’t tasted victory in ten matches and Glass is wary of the Edinburgh side adding to his side’s woes.

“The fact that they had a disappointing result last week means that they will be determined to bounce back,” he said.

"They will be determined. There has been a lot of rivalry between the clubs over the past few years. There has been a lot of proximity in the division, Hibs have got a little bit of breathing space at the minute and they will be hoping that we don’t close that.

"We are focused on ourselves and negating their strengths and attacking their weaknesses, like we do every week and like they will be trying to do to us.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.