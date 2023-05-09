The fullback signed her first professional contract with the Merseyside club a week before crossing the border. Since then, the 19-year-old has been a regular starter in Hibs line-up throughout the season and has even scored a couple of goals throughout this campaign. With only three games now left, many will be hoping Parry returns to the capital this season.

“Listen, it’s not our decision it’s Liverpool’s,” Gibson told the Edinburgh Evening News. “She is a brilliant young player, and we are not really talking about that right now and that’s not just a cliché answer, that’s a genuine one. Liverpool will want to look at her in the preseason and she is their player. We’ve given her a year's worth of games that have hopefully stood her in good stead. If she comes back here and does another year that is fine but if she goes and lines up for Liverpool next season, there won't be a prouder person than me standing and watching their team come out on the first day of the WSL season.”

Parry was Liverpool’s youngest player when she made her debut against Coventry United Ladies at just 16 years and 150 days back in 2020. The fullback has also gone on to captain England Under 19’s on numerous occasions including their recent qualifying games for the 2023 European Championships in February. Now the 19-year-old’s focus will be on finishing the season strongly for Hibs in their final games.

Lucy Parry (centre) celebrates after lifting the Capital Cup. Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie