Hibs hopeful of sealing Dylan Vente transfer ahead of league curtain-raiser

The Easter Road side emerged as contenders for the 24-year-old Roda JC star’s signature late last week, following reported interest in the player from Coventry, Sunderland, and Swansea as well as Italian sides Palermo and Pisa. Vente struck 21 goals in 38 Eerste Divisie appearances last season following on from 23 in 38 the previous year and reports in the player’s homeland suggest he will sign a three-year deal in the Capital.

He could be unveiled early next week as Lee Johnson’s ninth summer signing after Élie Youan agreed a permanent deal following a successful loan spell, Will Fish returned from Manchester United on a second season-long loan arrangement, and Max Boruc, Riley Harbottle, Adam Le Fondre, Dylan Levitt, Jordan Obita, and Jojo Wollacott signed permanent deals.

With a year left on his contract with the Kerkrade club, Vente will command a sizeable fee and Dutch media have claimed that figure could be more than £700,000. Hibs have been on the lookout for a replacement for Kevin Nisbet, who joined Millwall at the start of the summer. Le Fondre, Christian Doidge, and Elias Melkersen have all been on target in pre-season but Johnson has repeatedly stressed the need for a number nine to fill the void left by Nisbet’s departure.

Dylan Vente could be unveiled as a Hibs player early this week. Picture: Contributed

Should everything be signed off and rubber-stamped ahead of next weekend he could make his debut against St Mirren in the campaign curtain-raiser at Easter Road on Sunday but the former Feyenoord youngster won’t be eligible to feature for Hibs in the second leg of their Europa Conference League second qualifying round encounter with Andorrans Inter Club d’Escaldes,