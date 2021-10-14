Hibs hopeful of tying down key duo as Jack Ross discusses contract talks and transfer windows

Ryan Porteous and Kevin Nisbet are in talks with Hibs over a new deal. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The club are also renegotiating terms for Scotland striker Kevin Nisbet and will soon turn their attention to a number of other core performers whose deals are due to expire at the end of the current campaign.

Porteous attracted interest from several English clubs in last January’s transfer window but, with the Leith side looking to secure third place and still in the hunt for silverware at the time, the million pound advances were repelled.

His existing contract runs until summer 2023 but, seeking stability as they build on last term and offer a sustained challenge at the top of the table, the plan is to stretch that.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“What we are keen to do is look at what we achieved last season and recognise that, as a club, when we have done that in recent times, we haven’t necessarily been able to replicate it,” said manager Jack Ross.

“There are various reasons for that but one is that historically the club has sold off or lost their better players and, looking at ways we can have a longer period of consistency, one way is to keep the core group together.”

Along with Nisbet and Porteous, the likes of Christian Doidge, Alex Gogic, Paul Hanlon, Paul McGinn and Lewis Stevenson are among the dozen first-team squad players looking for renewals in the summer. But Ross hopes the key players will have new deals agreed long before then.

“There are a number of players within our group that we would like to keep at the club,” added the Easter Road gaffer. “We want to ensure that whenever we get to a window we are only having to add a small amount of quality rather than have to do a complete rebuild each time.

“It is about longer term stability and recognising the things that are right about the place. The first part is agreeing that it is what we want to do, the second part is convincing the players and making it attractive to them. Hopefully we will be able to deliver.”

A message from the Editor: