The Socceroos forward faced an anxious wait to learn the extent of an injury sustained in the Easter Road side’s 3-0 victory over St Mirren last weekend, with medical staff from club and country accompanying the 29-year-old to Manchester to visit a specialist.

But Boyle will be able to travel to the Middle East with Graham Arnold’s squad ahead of their tournament opener against France on November 22 after fears of a more serious injury were allayed. The Hibs talisman will likely have to play through the pain barrier but has been told he won’t risk further damage if he fulfils his World Cup dream.

Whether or not he is fit enough to feature in the fourth-versus-third encounter with Aberdeen at Pittodrie remains to be seen. Boyle has started the last ten matches for the Capital club since returning from a money-spinning sojourn in Saudi Arabia with Al-Faisaly and although manager Lee Johnson has options in the final third, he would much rather have the versatile attacker at his disposal. Since his return to Scotland Boyle has hit five goals and registered one assist, helping Hibs to third in the league.

Should Boyle not be fit enough to feature in the north-east, Johnson could restore French forward Élie Youan to the starting line-up or bring Elias Melkersen in from the start to partner Mykola Kukharevych up top.