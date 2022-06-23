Hibs hoping to conclude Aiden McGeady signing in time for Portugal trip

The 36-year-old is expected to undergo a medical in the next couple of days. Barring any last-minute hitches, he’s expected to put pen to paper on a contract to become Hibs’ eighth signing of the summer window.

Hibs are looking to have the deal concluded before the rest of the squad and new manager Lee Johnson fly out to Portugal on Sunday for their pre-season training camp.

Johnson previously worked with McGeady at Sunderland and is a big admirer of the 91-cap Republic of Ireland international’s abilities.

Aiden McGeady has spent the last five years with Sunderland. Picture: SNS

"I've got a strong relationship with Aiden McGeady," Johnson told Sky Sports last week. “I think he's a fantastic player with unbelievable feet.

“He gets to the corner of the box and often there's an assist or a shot or a goal. He's 36 years old, so whether it's us or anywhere else he's got nothing to prove but a lot to prove as well.

"He's a maverick; a challenging but inspiring character to have around any squad. Whoever gets Aiden for a year or two will have an exceptional player and person."

McGeady has spent the last five years at the Stadium of Light before leaving this summer following the Black Cats’ promotion back to the English Championship.

Hibs have already recruited Nohan Kenneh, David Marshall, Lewis Miller, Jair Tavares and Momodou Bojang this summer, while Ewan Henderson and Rocky Bushiri signed permanently after loan spells in the second half of last term.

