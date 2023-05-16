Hibs goalkeeper Murray Johnson will continue his development by moving to Queen of the South on loan for the whole of next season.

The 18-year-old goalkeeper has agreed to join Marvin Bartley’s squad for the 2023/24 League One campaign. The Dumfries side finished fifth in the third-tier of Scottish football this season, having picked up 54 points from 36 games.

Johnson was recently called up to the Scotland’s Under-21s squad and played five games for Airdrie in League One at the start of this season, keeping three clean sheets.

A Scotland Under-19 internationalist, Johnson is is regarded as a hot prospect at Easter Road, recently signing a four year-deal which keeps him at the club until the summer 2027. He joined Hibs at the age of eight, progressing through the academy ranks over the years and has been understudy to David Marshall since January. He also starred in the under-19s European campaign this season.

Hibs boss Lee Johnson said: “This is a really positive move for Murray, a young player that we hold in incredibly high regard. He has performed well with our development squad and has come on leaps and bounds learning off David Marshall.

