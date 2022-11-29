The American enjoyed playing in front of the 8,066 crowd at Sunday’s Edinburgh derby, which broke brokke the domestic record for an SWPL attendance. For the 29-year-old, who scored the last-minute equaliser against Hearts which took the Capital Cup game to penalties, big crowds are nothing new. She has spent much of her career in her home country, where big crowds are normal in the women’s game. The forward hopes it will soon become normal in Scotland too. If not for this generation, then the next.

“The crowd was amazing and I think if we can continue to get that it can only grow if we put out those performances for our supporters”, she told Edinburgh Evening News. “Coming from the States, we have crowds like that often so I am hoping that that aspect will come over and be a normal part of the game over here for the next generation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We do [have another cup game] and it’s going to be huge. Hopefully we can get a bunch of supporters out there. If we continue to grow as a team and put out these performances, we will continue to win games.”

Crystal Thomas netted her ninth goal of the season as Hibs won the first edition of the Capital Cup. Picture: Malcolm Mackenzie

The American has had an illustrious career so far, playing in the Norwegian top division for Medikila as well as the Icelandic league for Valur. Returning to the States in 2019, she last played for Orlando Pride alongside some of the biggest stars in women’s football such as World Cup winner Sydney Leroux and Brazilian superstar Marta, who is often regarded as the best women’s footballer of all time.

Thomas signed for Hibs at the start of the season, getting off to a fine start by scoring a hat-trick in only her second competitive game for the club in a 4-0 over Hamilton. That form has continued for the striker. She netted her ninth goal of the season on Sunday. Things are going well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club’s commitment to grow women’s football was a key factor in her decision to swap Orlando for Edinburgh side in the summer. “I had a friend that played for Hibs in the past, which gave a connection to the club”, she explained. “I think what they are doing to continue to grow the women’s side of Hibs is fantastic and hopefully that will continue to be elevated.

“We will continue to push for that [trophies], even this year. I am very thankful to the board and all those invested in us and all our sponsors. It makes a huge difference and hopefully they know how much we appreciate it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad