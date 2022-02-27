Hibs: How they rated against Celtic

Shaun Maloney set out his team to defend with a back four of Cadden, Rocky, Porteous and Doig, but reverting to three when in possession.

Chris Cadden was the man asked to forward to a right wing-back position when Hibs had the ball, but that didn’t happen too often with Celtic dominating possession.

Nevertheless, Hibs were defensively outstanding. Well organised and resolute, they were prepared to put bodies on the line when it was needed.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daizen Maeda finds himself through on goal but Matt Macey gets an important touch towards the end of the first half

Matt Macey 8

Outstanding. Handling and decision-making very good. Made crucial saves when called upon, especially after picking up an injury.

Chris Cadden 6

Given a lot of ground to cover on the right flank. Found it difficult coping with Jota, but stuck to his task. Few opportunities to go on the attack.

Rocky Bishiri 7

Growing with confidence in every game. Assured in defence and even showed the odd sublime flash of skill. Booked for tripping Jota.

Ryan Porteous 8

Couple of misplaced passes early on but a defensive colossus, making important blocks, interceptions, clearances and defensive headers.

Josh Doig 8

Busy afternoon at left-back dealing with Abada but dealt with him very well. Almost scored with a solo effort on the break. Made a huge contribution.

Jake Doyle-Hayes 6

Struggled to get on the ball, such was Celtic’s dominance of possession. But put in a huge shift in the middle of the park.

Josh Campbell 6

See above. The young midfielder couldn’t be faulted for effort and was tidy enough when he did get it. Not scared to get stuck in either.

Lewis Stevenson 7

Very good again. Booked for a good foul on Abada 25 yards from goal just before half time. Helped Doig cope with the threat of Abada.

Drey Wright 7

Lots of endeavour and got the fans cheering rather than booing him with by showing that he was up for the fight.

Sylvester Jasper 8

Playing with freedom off the front, he looked like the one player who could pose a threat on the counter. Had a decent shot blocked by Doidge.

Kevin Nisbet 6

Replaced after 23 minutes after suffering what looked like a bad ankle injury.

SUBS

Christian Doidge 6

For Nisbet 25 mins. Tough shift for the big striker, feeding on scraps. But he battled away. Unintentionally blocked Jasper’s goal-bound shot.

Chris Mueller 6

For Wright 60 mins. Worked hard but couldn’t really get on the ball.

Scott Allan 6