Hibs: How they rated against Hearts

Drey Wright receives treatment before limping off late in the first half. He had got Hibs off to a flyer

Sylvester Jasper, carrying a knock from the previous week, was left on the bench. Drey Wright came in for a surprise start as part of the front three in Shaun Maloney’s favoured 3-4-3 formation and made an instant impact by carving out the opening goal, diverted in off Chris Mueller.

The formation was matched up by Hearts, with Robbie Neilson also changing to a 3-4-3. It worked for Hibs for the first half hour before Hearts turned the game on its head.

MATT MACEY 6/10

Big goalkeeper was solid enough and could do little about the Hearts equaliser. He certainly wasn’t happy with it though. Booked for dissent in the aftermath by referee Nick Walsh.

ROCKY BUSHIRI 5

A mix of good and bad. Solid at times, particularly in the air, but found Barrie McKay difficult to deal with and was shrugged off by Ellis Simms for the Hearts equaliser.

PAUL HANLON 6

Skipper had a battle with Ellis Simms. Decent in the first half but not helped by those in front of him in the second.

JOSH DOIG 7

Satisfactory display from the youngster at the left of the back three. Stood up reasonably well to physical threat of Simms and Boyce. Got forward when he could too.

CHRIS CADDEN 5

Superb all season and started well but not as effective as he usually is. Robbed by Alex Cochrane in the build up to the third and was second best to the Englishman.

JAKE DOYE-HAYES 5

Frenetic nature of the derby didn’t afford his as much time on the ball as he likes to pick his passes. Let Kingsley get in front of him at the back post for the second Hearts goal.

JOE NEWELL 5

Recently back from injury, he picked up a knock in the first half and looked to be struggling. Lost the midfield battle in the second half.

HARRY CLARKE 6

Bulldozed a few Hearts players with his sheer strength early on and had a hand in the opening goal by cutting in and feeding Drey Wright.

CHRIS MUELLER 6

American made a bright start, getting a touch to divert Wright’s shot in for the opener. Direct running early on caused Hearts defence problems early on but faded badly.

DREY WRIGHT 7

Surprise but inspired selection, the Englishman’s positive run and strike created the opening goal for Chris Mueller after four and a half minutes. Limped off before half time.

ELIAS MELKERSEN 5

Norwegian striker looked lightweight and got very little change out of Craig Halkett and miscued a half-chance at the front post late in the first half. Contributed very little.

SUBSTITUTES

JOSH CAMPBELL 5

For Wright 38mins. Struggled to get into the game as Hearts took over in the second half.

SYLVESTER JASPER 6

For Melkersen 60mins. Introduced to provide a creative spark but rarely managed to get on the ball.

JAMES SCOTT 5

For Doig 60mins. Thrown on in a bid to shake things up but largely anonymous.

EWAN HENDERSON 5