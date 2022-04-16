Hibs: How they rated against Hearts at Hampden

How the Hibs players rated in the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden.

By Phil Johnson
Saturday, 16th April 2022, 2:55 pm
Hearts' Ellis Simms tackles Hibernian's Jake Doyle-Hayes

MATT MACEY 6/10

Well beaten by two superb strikes in the first half. Made a routine stop to deny Simms in the second half.

PAUL McGINN 5

Surprise selection after not playing since being injured at Ibrox in February. Understandably short of match sharpness.

RYAN PORTEOUS 7

Had his work cut out against Simms at time, but made a huge difference to the whole team. Denied a goal by Gordon’s fingertips.

PAUL HANLON 5

Given another tough afternoon by Simms, whose pace and power caused Hibs problems.

CHRIS CADDEN 6

Showed great composure to score at second attempt after first shot blocked. Decent afternoon.

JAKE DOYLE-HAYES 7

Helped Hibs control possession for large spells, even when they had ten men. Very good afternoon.

JOE NEWELL 5

Deserved his red card for a lunging tackle on Haring just when it looked like Hibs had some momentum.

LEWIS STEVENSON 7

Probably Hibs´ best player in the first half, robbing Sibbick to create Cadden’s goal. Surprisingly taken off.

HARRY CLARKE 6

Deployed out on the left again, he was certainly committed and had a good second half in particular.

EWAN HENDERSON 7

Playing off the front, he found plenty of space in between the lines to get on the ball and was a threat.

JAMES SCOTT 6

Having not started since September, his inclusion was a major surprise. Used his physicality well but didn’t pose a goal threat.

SUBS

JOSH CAMPBELL 3

For Paul McGinn 74. Very lucky not to be sent off for a wild lunge on Barrie McKay.

ELIAS MELKERSEN 5

For Lewis Stevenson 74. Should have done better with headed chance at the near post.

CHRIS MUELLER 6

For Henderson 89mins. Thrown on in a bid to rescue an equaliser.

SYLVESTER JASPER 6

For Scott 89mins. Decent free kick near the end but comfortable for Craig Gordon.

