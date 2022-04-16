Hibs: How they rated against Hearts at Hampden
How the Hibs players rated in the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden.
MATT MACEY 6/10
Well beaten by two superb strikes in the first half. Made a routine stop to deny Simms in the second half.
PAUL McGINN 5
Surprise selection after not playing since being injured at Ibrox in February. Understandably short of match sharpness.
RYAN PORTEOUS 7
Had his work cut out against Simms at time, but made a huge difference to the whole team. Denied a goal by Gordon’s fingertips.
PAUL HANLON 5
Given another tough afternoon by Simms, whose pace and power caused Hibs problems.
CHRIS CADDEN 6
Showed great composure to score at second attempt after first shot blocked. Decent afternoon.
JAKE DOYLE-HAYES 7
Helped Hibs control possession for large spells, even when they had ten men. Very good afternoon.
JOE NEWELL 5
Deserved his red card for a lunging tackle on Haring just when it looked like Hibs had some momentum.
LEWIS STEVENSON 7
Probably Hibs´ best player in the first half, robbing Sibbick to create Cadden’s goal. Surprisingly taken off.
HARRY CLARKE 6
Deployed out on the left again, he was certainly committed and had a good second half in particular.
EWAN HENDERSON 7
Playing off the front, he found plenty of space in between the lines to get on the ball and was a threat.
JAMES SCOTT 6
Having not started since September, his inclusion was a major surprise. Used his physicality well but didn’t pose a goal threat.
SUBS
JOSH CAMPBELL 3
For Paul McGinn 74. Very lucky not to be sent off for a wild lunge on Barrie McKay.
ELIAS MELKERSEN 5
For Lewis Stevenson 74. Should have done better with headed chance at the near post.
CHRIS MUELLER 6
For Henderson 89mins. Thrown on in a bid to rescue an equaliser.
SYLVESTER JASPER 6
For Scott 89mins. Decent free kick near the end but comfortable for Craig Gordon.