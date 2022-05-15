Hibs: How they rated in the 4-0 win over St Johnstone

Caretaker manager David Gray handed Darren McGregor his first start since December 11 and the captain’s armband for what is likely to be the veteran centre-back’s last match for the club. Elias Melkersen also returned in attack, with Rocky Bushiri dropped to the bench Jake Doyle-Hayes missing out through illness.
Gray set out his team in a 3-4-1-2 formation, with Lewis Stevenson and Joe Newell behind Ewan Henderson in the middle of the park. Harry Clarke and Josh Doig were the wing-backs.
GK MATT MACEY 6/10
His lime green shirt caught the eye, but the big keeper wasn’t really put to the test by Saints. Made comfortable saves when asked.
RCD PAUL McGINN 8
Goal and an assist from the right centre-back. Acrobatic hooked strike was one any striker would have been proud of. Defended well too.
CD DARREN McGREGOR 7
Playing in the centre, the veteran kept things simple on his 187th and final appearance for Hibs. Picked up a soft booking, but steady performance.
LCD RYAN PORTEOUS 7
A few slack passes put his team in trouble early on, but roused team and fans with an 80-yard run after half time and got better as game developed.
RWB HARRY CLARK 7
Committed and influential as ever, the on-loan Arsenal man played his part in Scott’s second goal by slipping in Newell down the right.
CM JOE NEWELL 7
Delivered a few decent crosses, including the low one for Scott’s second goal. Improved as the game went on and Hibs took control.
CM LEWIS STEVENSON 8
Two clumsy challenges early on but made a superb challenge to stop Shaun Rooney one-on-one and saw plenty of the ball. Never stopped.
ACM EWAN HENDERON 6
Quiet in first half but got himself into decent positions between the lines in the second as Hibs began to enjoy themselves. There is more to come.
LWB JOSH DOIG 7
Picked out Scott with a superb cross for the striker’s hat-trick and played his part overall. Moved to the back three late on.
ST JAMES SCOTT 8
Found form at the wrong time. Didn’t know much about his first goal but his second was well taken and his third a superb guided header.
ST ELIAS MELKERSEN 6
Quiet afternoon until he sent Scott through with a beautifully-weighted pass only to miss a sitter on the rebound in the same move.
SUBS
MURRAY AIKEN 6
For Clarke 67mins. Youngster showed energy on the right.
OSCAR MACINTYRE 6
For Porteous 77mins. Came on at left wing-back for his debut.
ROBBIE HAMILTON 6
For Melkersen 76mins. Youngster showed enthusiasm up front.
JACOB BLANEY 6
For Henderson 85mins. Got a brief taste of the action.
ALlAN DELFERRIERE 6
For McGinn 85mins. January signing got a few minutes.