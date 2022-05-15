Hibs: How they rated in the 4-0 win over St Johnstone

Murray Aiken, challenging St Johnstone veteran Liam Craig, was one of four Hibs youngsters thrown on at the end

Caretaker manager David Gray handed Darren McGregor his first start since December 11 and the captain’s armband for what is likely to be the veteran centre-back’s last match for the club. Elias Melkersen also returned in attack, with Rocky Bushiri dropped to the bench Jake Doyle-Hayes missing out through illness.

Gray set out his team in a 3-4-1-2 formation, with Lewis Stevenson and Joe Newell behind Ewan Henderson in the middle of the park. Harry Clarke and Josh Doig were the wing-backs.

GK MATT MACEY 6/10

His lime green shirt caught the eye, but the big keeper wasn’t really put to the test by Saints. Made comfortable saves when asked.

RCD PAUL McGINN 8

Goal and an assist from the right centre-back. Acrobatic hooked strike was one any striker would have been proud of. Defended well too.

CD DARREN McGREGOR 7

Playing in the centre, the veteran kept things simple on his 187th and final appearance for Hibs. Picked up a soft booking, but steady performance.

LCD RYAN PORTEOUS 7

A few slack passes put his team in trouble early on, but roused team and fans with an 80-yard run after half time and got better as game developed.

RWB HARRY CLARK 7

Committed and influential as ever, the on-loan Arsenal man played his part in Scott’s second goal by slipping in Newell down the right.

CM JOE NEWELL 7

Delivered a few decent crosses, including the low one for Scott’s second goal. Improved as the game went on and Hibs took control.

CM LEWIS STEVENSON 8

Two clumsy challenges early on but made a superb challenge to stop Shaun Rooney one-on-one and saw plenty of the ball. Never stopped.

ACM EWAN HENDERON 6

Quiet in first half but got himself into decent positions between the lines in the second as Hibs began to enjoy themselves. There is more to come.

LWB JOSH DOIG 7

Picked out Scott with a superb cross for the striker’s hat-trick and played his part overall. Moved to the back three late on.

ST JAMES SCOTT 8

Found form at the wrong time. Didn’t know much about his first goal but his second was well taken and his third a superb guided header.

ST ELIAS MELKERSEN 6

Quiet afternoon until he sent Scott through with a beautifully-weighted pass only to miss a sitter on the rebound in the same move.

SUBS

MURRAY AIKEN 6

For Clarke 67mins. Youngster showed energy on the right.

OSCAR MACINTYRE 6

For Porteous 77mins. Came on at left wing-back for his debut.

ROBBIE HAMILTON 6

For Melkersen 76mins. Youngster showed enthusiasm up front.

JACOB BLANEY 6

For Henderson 85mins. Got a brief taste of the action.

ALlAN DELFERRIERE 6