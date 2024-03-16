Hurricane Hibs blow Livi away - and two get 8/10 for starring roles

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hibs breezed past Livingston after a hurricane force start at Easter Road, as Nick Montgomery’s men put themselves – temporarily, at least – back into the top six with a performance of controlled power and composed professionalism. Goals from Jordan Obita, Myziane Maolida and the peerless Adam Le Fondre, the man who made everything tick for the home side, were more than enough to break the visitors’ resistance before we were even a quarter of a way through this ‘contest.’

Yes, it was only Livingston. A team fully deserving of their place at the foot of the Scottish Premiership table. In a season of fits, starts, false dawns and flash-in-the-pan optimism, nobody’s going to get carried away. But a win is a win. And a win in style is to be savoured.

A goal ahead before the clock was even showing five full minutes elapsed, two up after seven and three goals clear of the visitors with 21 gone, the opening exchanges to this contest could certainly be described as rapid. There are particles hurtling around the large hadron collider that don’t reach the velocity achieved by the home side from the off.

If it was just about their run rate, there would be plenty to admire about Monty’s men as they raced into an unassailable – yes, even for the most nervous of fans – lead. But the sheer quality of the goals, the aesthetic beauty laid before supporters, marked this out as something special.

The opener came from a flowing move involving half a dozen players making short, sharp, quick and accurate passes to bamboozle Livi. The second-to-final ball from Nectar Triantis to Le Fondre, the striker peeling off into a dangerous area inside the box, was quality. The striker’s low cross, when so many expected him to shoot, allowed Obita to shuffle the ball over the line at the second attempt.

Any goal that involves multiple passes and ends with your left back finishing from inside the six-yard box, deserves to be lauded. The second wasn’t too shabby, either, Maolida finishing from an Elie Youan cross following another impressive attacking sequence, with Joe Newell at the heart of it all.

And the third? Credit Maolida for spotting the potential to turn a defensive situation into a counter, sending Chris Cadden galloping down the right. The right back’s ball inside Cristian Montano found Youan screaming into the box, his low cross to the back post giving Le Fondre the chance to apply a sliding finish.

Livingston were not completely without threat, even if David Martindale’s team were distinctly direct in their approach. Dropping balls on top of – or in behind – this Hibs defence is usually a fairly sensible tactic.

But there’s a vulnerability and immobility about Livi that can be punished by any team willing and able to move the ball quickly. Hibs, who changed goalies at half-time and replaced Maolida with Jair Tavares not long after, proved that time and again.