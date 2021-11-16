New Hibs academy director Steve Kean

The 54-year-old Scottish coach has been tasked by chief executive Ben Kensell with revamping the player pathway at Easter Road and ensure more youngsters are equipped to come through the ranks and challenge for a place in the first-team.

Kensell said the appointment “completes the structure of our football department”, with Kean set to work alongside him and first team manager Jack Ross.

The Glaswegian was previously academy director at Fulham and has a wealth of coaching experience at clubs including at Reading, Coventry, Real Sociedad.

Steve Kean, pictured during a spell as Melbourne Victory interim coach earlier this year, is taking a lead role at the Hibs Training Centre

He has also coached in the Singapore League and has most recently worked with Melbourne Victory in the Australian A-League and the Scottish FA as a coach educator and assessor.

Speaking to hibernianfc.co.uk, Kean said: “It’s a completely new role that matches my expertise in player development and having managed successfully at a high-level, I have the knowledge, vision and skillset to build a competitive development squad at Hibernian, and ensure it performs to its fullest potential.

“I’m looking forward to working closely with Jack Ross and his coaching team to successfully develop the club’s Academy.

“We will be introducing some changes that’ll help establish and execute an effective pathway programme for young players to play and perform successfully in the first team squad.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to come back home to Scotland to focus on domestic and overseas talent identification and development.

“It’s my passion and I’m convinced that player talent exists in Scotland that could quickly and effectively be developed through a programme of innovative coaching.

“This will provide a sustainable pool of talented players for the first team here at Hibernian FC.

“I’m looking forward to getting started and firmly believe that I can make an instant impact as the new academy director.”

Hibs chief executive Ben Kensell said the appointment “completes the structure of our football department” following the departure of sporting director Graeme Mathie at the end of Septmeber.

He added: “We were very particular when recruiting for this role and wanted someone with a clear set of credentials to help move us forward as a club.

“Steve has a number of different skills that lends himself perfectly for the role of academy director, alongside having the ability to assist across a number of different elements in the football department.

“To bring someone like Steve with his experience, coaching nous and credibility to the club is a big step forward and is really exciting, especially for our young players, and we look forward to working with him.”

Manager Jack Ross added: “I am very much looking forward to working with Steve as he develops our academy and development teams.

“I have no doubt that his experience and attributes will be of major benefit to the club as we look to continue to produce good young players.”

After a 10-year professional playing career, Kean began coaching at Reading before moving to Fulham to head up their Academy in 2000.

He was then promoted to the role of assistant manager with the Cottagers where he stayed until 2007.

Following a spell with Real Sociedad in Spain, he returned to the UK with Coventry City where he worked with Jordan Henderson and Kasper Schmeichel.

In 2009 he moved to Premier League side Blackburn Rovers where he brought through the likes of Phil Jones and Grant Hanley. He was named caretaker manager at Ewood Park in 2010, eventually taking the role on a full-time basis.

Since his time at Blackburn, Kean has managed DPMM FC in Brunei, winning the Singapore League Cup in 2014 and the Singapore Premier League in 2015.

Most recently, Kean has worked with Melbourne Victory in the Australian A-League.

Kensell had revealed on the hibs.net fans podcast that a “senior, credible and quite experienced candidate” would be appointed this week.

He said: “We believe we have young players who can come through into, potentially, the first-team environment in years to come.

“What we want to do is have a system and structure that allows that to happen and to allow it to be successful.”

