The former Hibs man had interest from Newcastle, Everton and West Ham in the summer

Unai Emery looks to be one step closer to securing his reliable Scotland International for a few more years.

It was underwhelming start to the season for Villans in the English Premier League, as it took them five games to register a single goal, however with four wins from their last four, the Birmingham giants look to be back on the straight and narrow. To add to this, Villa fans are set to be given a huge boost in the near future, as their captain plans on sticking around.

John McGinn moved to Villa Park from Hibernian in 2018 for a fee of only £2.5m, making him one of the best value-for-money signings the League has ever seen. The midfielder joined the side when they were in the Championship and has went on to captain them in the Champions League. After the collective shaky start to the season for Villa, he now looks back to his best.

Former Hibee set to extend Villa contract

With the Scotsman’s current deal to end in 2026, Villa are close to securing McGinn’s services for another few years, despite transfer speculation. Newcastle United, Everton and West Ham expressed interest in the former Hibs man during the summer and may well have further pursued this in January, but McGinn will be staying put.

The renewal will come at a fitting time as the Villa captain turns 31 this weekend. Furthermore, The Villans play Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday away from home, the ground where he scored his first ever top-flight goal south of the border.

As the season progressed, ‘McGinniesta’ as he’s known by supporters, has showed that he’s an integral part of the Villa team despite being one of their older players. The Scotland International has scored three in his last four at club level, including the winner in the Europa League against Bologna.

McGinn happy to stay at ‘surreal’ Villa Park

Speaking to Birmingham Live in the summer, McGinn claimed that he would be happy to stay at the club, but was also aware that it wasn’t his decision to make. He said: “it’s gone quickly, but I think what it means for me is that it shows the progression of the club - it hasn’t stood still.

“I’ve managed to go along with the club and improved. I still feel like I’m improving. I will now always have the challenge that now I’m 30 - can I keep doing it and can I keep going? But I feel good and I’m enjoying playing here. European nights at Villa Park, it is surreal when you think about it. It has been a long time here. You never know, maybe a few years more, but that’s up to the club."

As McGinn’s wishes now look to have been granted, the Clydebank-born Scotland star can now look ahead to the rest of the season without any distractions. Despite their Premier League dip in form, Villa have had a flawless start to their Europa League campaign. To add to this, with the 2026 World Cup around the corner, McGinn will also be looking to live his International dream and help Scotland qualify for USA, Canada and Mexico.