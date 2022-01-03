Hibs in 2022: Five reasons to be optimistic

Things are looking brighter for Hibs fans than they did a few weeks ago

A lot happened in the 31 days of last month – most notably a change in manager and a cup final defeat, but it was an eventful 12 months on and off the pitch for those of a Hibee persuasion.

We’re now three days into a new year; the transfer window is open, and new manager Shaun Maloney will continue to implement his style of play on the squad.

Plenty of reasons for fans to be cheerful – here's our top five:

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The early signs from new Hibs manager Shaun Maloney are encouraging

#MALONEYBALL

Yes, it’s just been two matches. No, we're not getting ahead of ourselves. But the early signs under Shaun Maloney are promising; more so when you consider that he still has a long way to go before his style is fully implemented on the squad.

Some of the football played so far has been fun to watch: fast, riskier, and a lot more attacking. There are fewer long balls and more forward passes and more rotation especially on the wings.

Pro-active subs helps as well – in both matches, changing the personnel has led directly to a goal one way or another.

New signing Chris Mueller could add another dimension to the attack

The new-manager bounce may well be playing a part but if this is what Maloney has got out of his squad after a handful of training sessions, imagine what he can do with more time and some new faces. Speaking of which...

MUELLER AND TAIT

Chris Mueller will make his long-awaited debut for Hibs this month. The attacker arrives with a wealth of experience from Orlando City in MLS and will provide an extra dimension in the final third while midfielder Dylan Tait is expected to be fighting for a first-team place after ending his half-season loan at former club Raith Rovers.

YOUTH PLAYERS

2022 should see the re-emergence of a development squad to bridge the gap between the Under-18s and the first team. Most Hibs fans will be aware of the exploits of the wee Hibees, to the extent that there have been repeated calls for them to get a chance with the senior team.

It’s probably a bit too soon for them to be mixing it with the first team but training with the seniors and continuing to do the business on the park can’t do any harm.

There are plans for the revived development team to play, among other opponents, Under-23 sides from England, which will be a good test of the fringe players and youngsters’ abilities.

NEW CB AND ST

Hibs will surely bring in, at the very least, another centre-back and striker during the transfer window.

Fans knew and wanted this last year, and again in the summer, but were left frustrated.

A new face at the back and some additional talent up top could be crucial to Hibs enjoying a good second half to the campaign.

RETURN OF FANS – AGAIN

Things look bleak at the moment but fans WILL return to stadiums in their numbers soon.

Enough has already been said, written, or tweeted about the ins and outs of reducing crowds and the effect on supporters but the terraces will hopefully be rocking once more in the not too distant future.

Message from the editor