Hibs in Portugal: How new signings fared in friendly win, Lee Johnson's style, update on transfer news

The Evening News Sports Show is back with Patrick McPartlin joining host Craig Fowler live from Hibs’ pre-season training camp in Portugal.

By Craig Fowler
Thursday, 30th June 2022, 12:38 pm
Updated Thursday, 30th June 2022, 2:13 pm

The two talk performances from yesterday’s friendly win over Hartlepool United, Lee Johnson’s style of play and the latest on potential transfers in and out of Hibs.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter

Message from the editor

Thank you for reading this article. If you haven't already, please consider supporting our sports coverage with a digital sports subscription.

Hibs manager Lee Johnson. Picture: SNS
PortugalLee JohnsonHartlepool United