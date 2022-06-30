The two talk performances from yesterday’s friendly win over Hartlepool United, Lee Johnson’s style of play and the latest on potential transfers in and out of Hibs.
Hibs in Portugal: How new signings fared in friendly win, Lee Johnson's style, update on transfer news
The Evening News Sports Show is back with Patrick McPartlin joining host Craig Fowler live from Hibs’ pre-season training camp in Portugal.
By Craig Fowler
