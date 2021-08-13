Hibs in striker setback as Christian Doidge injury looks to be serious
Hibs are dreading bad news as they await a firm diagnosis on Christian Doidge’s injured ankle.
The striker picked up an achilles injury in training while in Croatia and had to sit out his side’s 4-1 defeat to Rijeka on Thursday. He underwent a scan on Friday to assess the extent of the damage but the initial fear is that he could be out for months rather than weeks.
A setback for the 28-year-old, who missed a chunk of pre-season with covid and only returned to the starting line-up last weekend, it will also be a loss for the club after he weighed in with 19 goals in his first season, 13 in his second and has already scored two this term.
“We’re a good team, capable of producing good performances but you’re going to pick up fatigue, niggles, and then you might be unfortunate to pick up ones that are more serious,” said manager Jack Ross. “That might be the case with Christian. If that is the case it will be a big blow.”
Hibs also expect to be without Paul Hanlon for Sunday’s League Cup outing against Kilmarnock.
The defender sustained a head injury in the first leg of the Rijeka tie, was then taken off against Ross County and did not travel to Croatia.
“Paul had concussion from the weekend so protocol ruled him out and he is likely to be out on Sunday as well,” explained Ross. “It’s unfortunate for him, but the protocols are there to make sure we look after him from a health point of view as well.”