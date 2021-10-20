A general view of Pittodrie

Spot-checks are being carried out at events with crowds of more than 10,000 although the Dons expect attendances to remain under that number for the foreseeable future.

A statement read: “Aberdeen Football Club is expecting a crowd of 9,700 at the upcoming home fixtures against Hibs and Hearts.

"Around 65 per cent of season ticket members are predicted at these games. This is largely due to those not ready to come back and choosing instead to use their Virtual Season Ticket. Even with sufficient matchday tickets available and an 800 allocation for away support, as well as the game being shown live in the UK on a PPV basis, the expected crowd will be under the 10,000 threshold and therefore not subject to the proof of vaccine scheme.

"Given the challenges we face in training staff and stewards on the implementation of the legislation in a reasonable and lawful manner, this will alleviate any undue pressure on them and the club.

“Our recent survey revealed that the vast majority of our fans are fully vaccinated and the club continues to support the Scottish Government and the NHS in the roll-out of the vaccine programme by making Pittodrie available as drop-in clinic.”

However, circumstances can of course change and Hibs have called on fans making the trip to the north-east to remember their proof of vaccination.

A statement said: “Aberdeen expect their forthcoming home crowds to remain under the 10,000 threshold, which means that supporters will not be subject to the proof of vaccine scheme.

"However, circumstances can change very quickly, so with that in mind we’d urge our supporters to carry a Covid Passport to all matches in Scotland to cover all eventualities.”

Hibs carried out spot-checks at the Dundee United game as a trial but fans can now be refused entry to matches that exceed the threshold if they cannot provide proof of vaccination.

Some Celtic fans were denied entry to Celtic Park for that very reason on Tuesday afternoon, with spot-checks carried out ahead of their Europa League group match against Hungarian side Ferencváros.

