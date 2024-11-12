Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Return of Scotland forward could turn season around

Potential Hibs saviour Kieron Bowie has taken a major step in his recovery from long-term injury – by getting out of the gym and onto the training pitch at East Mains. And the marquee summer signing could be in line for a Christmas comeback.

Scotland Under-21 striker Bowie’s absence has been keenly felt as David Gray’s men slumped to the foot of the Scottish Premiership, with lack of goal threat a glaring problem. Bowie was originally ruled out of action for “at least four months” after suffering a serious hamstring injury on international duty back in September.

The former Fulham forward, who cost Hibs somewhere in the region of £600,000, has since undergone successful surgery. And Gray says the biggest challenge now will be keeping a tight rein on a player “desperate” to get back into the first team.

Revealing that Bowie had returned to limited training last week, Gray said: “He was back on the grass. I think it's more of a change of scenery for him getting out on the grass and having a jog rather than being stuck in the gym doing his work. But the feedback I get every single day from the physios and the strength and conditioning department is he's a very good professional.

“He’s desperate to get back. Does every single rep. Does everything properly and everything you'd expect from him. He is just a real honest, hard-working boy and stays really upbeat, desperate to go and get fit again.

“Mentally, it is really tough. I've been there myself; it's a real challenge. And he’s a young boy coming up. Started really well here.

“So to get that setback, it was a real blow for him, but he's responded in a real positive way. He's probably going to need to be pulled back a little bit because that's the type of guy he is.

“You need to make sure you're not pushing him too quickly because he's so keen to do everything right and push himself to get back as quick as he can. But the timescale will still be what it is, around Christmas.”

Mature for his years and already a dad to twin daughters, 22-year-old Bowie has been kept busy enough on the home front, according to gaffer Gray. And the boss says he enjoys the comedy value of having the youngster in the building.

“He's still around the boys all the time,” said Gray, the former skipper grinning as he added: “I quite enjoy winding him up just in general because he's got two young kids - and now he's got a dog at the same time just to make things harder for him. I don't know why he did that but it kind of sums him up.

“He's a brilliant character around the group. Really fit in well with the boys. I've not heard anyone say a bad word about him and I've never experienced any issues with him at all. He's been a real good addition to the group.”

Hibs hope to have Dwight Gayle fit enough to start against Dundee on Saturday week, as the 34-year-old free agent signing – a second-half sub in last weekend’s home loss to St Mirren - recovers from his own minor hamstring strain. Mykola Kuharevich is also in line to return after serving a one-game suspension.