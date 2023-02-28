Hibs prepare to host the Dons in SWPL1 on Wednesday night, and the fixture has only got more challenging with multiple players nursing injuries. Lucy Parry, Rosie Livingstone and Ava Kuyken pulled up with problems before last Sunday’s Edinburgh derby and Gibson remains cautious about the trio’s fitness.

“It’s going to be touch and go”, he told the Edinburgh Evening News. “Lucy Parry will definitely be back on Sunday, whether she will be back on Wednesday is a different story. Ava Kuyken will definitely be fit on Wednesday. If we really needed her on Sunday, we could have done it, but we didn’t want to risk triggering something. Ava will probably be counted as being injured but will be back. Lucy, potentially, will be back but I think Rosie will be the one that will be out for a couple of weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Rosie and Lucy have the same injuries, both have quad problems. Will they be back Wednesday? I am not too sure, but I will be hoping to have at least one of them back for Hamilton on Sunday. The three-game week is coming at a horrendous time for us, but we will do our best to get as many players back available to us for Wednesday.”

Dean Gibson hopes Lucy Parry will be fit for tomorrow night. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)