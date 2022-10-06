Hibs injury latest as striker and midfielder both face lengthy spells on sidelines

The Irish midfielder faces a spell on the sidelines with an ankle problem while Gambian forward Bojang is nursing a groin strain after doing additional ‘unsanctioned’ work, according to his manager.

Their absence has been tempered by a return to action for Kyle Magennis while Rocky Bushiri, Elias Melkersen, and Demi Mitchell are all fit again.

"Momo did a long road run and came back here with a strained groin which is not ideal. I can't really be too critical because he's doing it because he believes it's the right thing to do and it was extra work. It wasn't like he got drunk and fell off a table,” Johnson explained.

"He's just pure heart. Technically there's a lot of work to do but he's only 21. If you look back to what coaching he has and hasn't had, there's a lot there to do. It was an educated punt [to sign him] in that sense from us.

"He gets chances but he's got to convert them. He's fast, he's a willing runner who runs in behind and he's a pest to play against. We took that risk to see whether we could offer him top-class coaching and facilities to try and professionalise him in a completely different culture to what he's used to.

"He has unbelievable desire to improve himself and this injury – which is a disappointment for him and for us – is a by-product of having the right attitude. We've just got to channel that correctly."