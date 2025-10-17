Hibs injury list - outs, doubts and a potential return for prodigal attacker? Latest ahead of Livi clash

By John Greechan

Sports journalist

Published 17th Oct 2025, 12:00 BST

Elie Youan back in training, Joe Newell inching closer - but star summer signing definitely misses game

The only absolute certainty surrounding tomorrow’s Easter Road meeting between Hibs and Livingston is that the home side could really do with a win. Whether or not they’ll get the victory needed to boost morale and reset their domestic campaign is another matter entirely ...

As for who David Gray has available to front up and take to the field for a contest laden with potential dangers, well, the international break will have helped. And hindered.

Could Hibs fans see Elie Youan back in action for the first time since August? He’s back in training. And, judging by his public pronouncements on the subject, may have a point to prove.

Here’s a look at the main outs, doubts and potential returns for tomorrow:

Zambian midfielder is still out with a hamstring injury picked up in the first half of his team's 0-0 draw at Celtic Park.

1. Miguel Chaiwa - OUT

Zambian midfielder is still out with a hamstring injury picked up in the first half of his team's 0-0 draw at Celtic Park. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Managed the last 15 minutes against Hearts at Tynecastle last time out, having limped out of the 0-0 draw with Celtic a week earlier. Hibs can't take any chances with an Achilles' tendon injury - but hope to have him involved tomorrow.

2. Jamie McGrath - DOUBT

Managed the last 15 minutes against Hearts at Tynecastle last time out, having limped out of the 0-0 draw with Celtic a week earlier. Hibs can't take any chances with an Achilles' tendon injury - but hope to have him involved tomorrow. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
He's been back in training. The toe and ankle problems appear to have been solved. So will we see him at Easter Road tomorrow?

3. Elie Youan - DOUBT?

He's been back in training. The toe and ankle problems appear to have been solved. So will we see him at Easter Road tomorrow? | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Gambian midfielder is still recovering from a hamstring injury.

4. Alasana Manneh - OUT

Gambian midfielder is still recovering from a hamstring injury. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:LivingstonDavid GrayEaster Road
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice