The only absolute certainty surrounding tomorrow’s Easter Road meeting between Hibs and Livingston is that the home side could really do with a win. Whether or not they’ll get the victory needed to boost morale and reset their domestic campaign is another matter entirely ...

As for who David Gray has available to front up and take to the field for a contest laden with potential dangers, well, the international break will have helped. And hindered.

Could Hibs fans see Elie Youan back in action for the first time since August? He’s back in training. And, judging by his public pronouncements on the subject, may have a point to prove.

Here’s a look at the main outs, doubts and potential returns for tomorrow:

1 . Miguel Chaiwa - OUT Zambian midfielder is still out with a hamstring injury picked up in the first half of his team's 0-0 draw at Celtic Park. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Jamie McGrath - DOUBT Managed the last 15 minutes against Hearts at Tynecastle last time out, having limped out of the 0-0 draw with Celtic a week earlier. Hibs can't take any chances with an Achilles' tendon injury - but hope to have him involved tomorrow. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Elie Youan - DOUBT? He's been back in training. The toe and ankle problems appear to have been solved. So will we see him at Easter Road tomorrow? | SNS Group Photo Sales