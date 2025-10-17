The only absolute certainty surrounding tomorrow’s Easter Road meeting between Hibs and Livingston is that the home side could really do with a win. Whether or not they’ll get the victory needed to boost morale and reset their domestic campaign is another matter entirely ...
As for who David Gray has available to front up and take to the field for a contest laden with potential dangers, well, the international break will have helped. And hindered.
Could Hibs fans see Elie Youan back in action for the first time since August? He’s back in training. And, judging by his public pronouncements on the subject, may have a point to prove.
Here’s a look at the main outs, doubts and potential returns for tomorrow: