Hibs injury news as Dons visit for clash of fallen titans

Hibs host Aberdeen on Sunday in a game that, on paper, means very little to either team. Out on the grass at Easter Road, however, it will feel like a contest of enormous importance to all involved.

Officially left with nothing to play for, both clubs find themselves stuck in the ‘wrong’ half of the Scottish Premiership. The least they can do, as two of Scotland’s biggest clubs, is rattle up a handful of wins to placate supporters driven demented in a season of chaos and calamity in Leith and the Granite City.

Nick Montgomery, still under pressure to win over doubters despite inheriting an absolute bin fire when he replaced Lee Johnson back in September, knows that his men MUST bounce back from last week’s late collapse in Dingwall - just another one of many in the current campaign - with a signature win. At the tail end of a season plagued by absences - injury, illness and international duty lasting a month in the case of players drafted into Asian Cup and AFCON squads - he could do with bodies to main the front line.

Here’s the home team’s latest injury news ahead of a must-win clash:

1 . GK David Marshall - AVAILABLE Former Scotland goalie was excused the long coach journey to Dingwall last weekend because of a knock. Fit and ready to return in place of Jojo Wollacott.

2 . RB Lewis Miller - OUT Socceroos fullback is taking longer than expected to recover from a hamstring problem.

3 . CB Will Fish - DOUBT Has been struggling with a back injury. Touch and go, with a late decision possible.