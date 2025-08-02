Hibs will kickstart their 2025/26 Scottish Premiership campaign when they travel to take on Dundee at Dens Park on Sunday - but there are injury concerns for both managers.
David Gray’s side will head to Tayside this weekend after being eliminated from the Europa League second qualifying round against Danish side FC Midtjylland on Thursday night.
And the Easter Road boss will have to assess his squad closely ahead of kick-off in the hope his players are none the worse for their European excursions, which saw them play 120 minutes.
The Dark Blues head into the game following back-to-back victories to end a disappointing Premier Sports Cup campaign, with the pressure already on new boss Steven Pressley to try to win over large sections of the fanbase.
Below is the latest injury news from both camps ahead of Sunday’s encounter:
