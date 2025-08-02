Hibs injury news pre-Dundee: Three players out + three major doubts for Scottish Premiership curtain-raiser

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson

Sports journalist

Published 2nd Aug 2025, 11:00 BST

Injury latest ahead of Hibs’ opening Scottish Premiership fixture against Dundee at Dens Park

Hibs will kickstart their 2025/26 Scottish Premiership campaign when they travel to take on Dundee at Dens Park on Sunday - but there are injury concerns for both managers.

David Gray’s side will head to Tayside this weekend after being eliminated from the Europa League second qualifying round against Danish side FC Midtjylland on Thursday night.

And the Easter Road boss will have to assess his squad closely ahead of kick-off in the hope his players are none the worse for their European excursions, which saw them play 120 minutes.

The Dark Blues head into the game following back-to-back victories to end a disappointing Premier Sports Cup campaign, with the pressure already on new boss Steven Pressley to try to win over large sections of the fanbase.

Below is the latest injury news from both camps ahead of Sunday’s encounter:

Felt his hamstring tighten up late on against FC Midtjylland and came off at half-time in extra-time as a precaution

1. Nicky Cadden (Hibs) - DOUBT

Felt his hamstring tighten up late on against FC Midtjylland and came off at half-time in extra-time as a precaution | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Defender is still carrying a minor knock but could possibly be on his way to Blackburn Rovers

2. Lewis Miller (Hibs): DOUBT

Defender is still carrying a minor knock but could possibly be on his way to Blackburn Rovers | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Dark Blues skipper limped off with a knee complaint after scoring a brace against Montrose last weekend. Tried to play on but was unable to continue. Scan results have confirmed it's not as bad as initially feared

3. Simon Murray (Dundee): DOUBT

Dark Blues skipper limped off with a knee complaint after scoring a brace against Montrose last weekend. Tried to play on but was unable to continue. Scan results have confirmed it's not as bad as initially feared | SNS Group

Photo Sales
On the road to recovery from a long-term groin injury, which has kept him sidelined since last December. Could be back out on the grass next week.

4. Joe Newell (Hibs): OUT

On the road to recovery from a long-term groin injury, which has kept him sidelined since last December. Could be back out on the grass next week. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:DundeeScottish Premiership
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice