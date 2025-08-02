Hibs will kickstart their 2025/26 Scottish Premiership campaign when they travel to take on Dundee at Dens Park on Sunday - but there are injury concerns for both managers.

David Gray’s side will head to Tayside this weekend after being eliminated from the Europa League second qualifying round against Danish side FC Midtjylland on Thursday night.

And the Easter Road boss will have to assess his squad closely ahead of kick-off in the hope his players are none the worse for their European excursions, which saw them play 120 minutes.

The Dark Blues head into the game following back-to-back victories to end a disappointing Premier Sports Cup campaign, with the pressure already on new boss Steven Pressley to try to win over large sections of the fanbase.

Below is the latest injury news from both camps ahead of Sunday’s encounter:

1 . Nicky Cadden (Hibs) - DOUBT Felt his hamstring tighten up late on against FC Midtjylland and came off at half-time in extra-time as a precaution | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Lewis Miller (Hibs): DOUBT Defender is still carrying a minor knock but could possibly be on his way to Blackburn Rovers | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Simon Murray (Dundee): DOUBT Dark Blues skipper limped off with a knee complaint after scoring a brace against Montrose last weekend. Tried to play on but was unable to continue. Scan results have confirmed it's not as bad as initially feared | SNS Group Photo Sales