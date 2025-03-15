Hibs aim to tighten their grip on third place in the Scottish Premiership by extending their unbeaten league run to an astonishing 14 straight games today. But they’ll be without one of their top performers as they head to Ayrshire for a Rugby Park showdown with Kilmarnock.

Nicky Cadden’s hamstring injury could keep the wingback, top of the Hibs charts when it comes to creating scoring opportunities, out of action until after the top flight split. Hibs boss David Gray is absolutely certain that the wide man, who was struggling with an injury at the start of the season, will bounce back from the setback - just in time to lead his team’s charge for the European places.

“Yes, I'm fully confident in him,” said Gray, the first-year head coach adding: “A lot of that when you've been injured is about how you apply yourself when you're injured. He's a really good professional; he works really hard.

“The work that he does with the strength and conditioning, the physios and the medical department will make sure he's in the best possible position coming back. Hopefully, we kick on now and get the points we need to finish the season strongly.

“He's coming back to the business at the end of the season, where we can all be really successful. I'm sure he'll be desperate to get back and impact it in a positive way.”

Jordan Obita, named Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year last season, is likely to step into Cadden’s role today. Chris Cadden has recovered from a back injury sustained in last weekend’s Scottish Cup quarter-final loss at Celtic Park, with the new two-year contract signed yesterday possibly playing its part in easing any lingering pain.

But club captain Joe Newell will not be back before the home game against St Johnstone on the other side of the international break. Warren O’Hora is available for selection today, giving Hibs boss David Gray an option on the right side of his back three, with Lewis Miller having filled in there last weekend.

Given the players available, how would YOU line up your troops for this testing away day? Here’s how we think Hibs will line up:

1 . GK Jordan Smith Signed a new long-term contract extension last weekend. Has added much needed composure to team since winning the starting spot back in November. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RCB Lewis Miller Could miss out to Warren O'Hora, who is fully recovered from an ankle injury. But do you risk the Irishman on the plastic pitch at Rugby Park? | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . CB Rocky Bushiri An absolute stick-on at the heart of this Hibs defence. Will have to be on his toes to cope with Killie's direct play today. | SNS Group Photo Sales