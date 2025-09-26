Hibs will still be missing three players for tomorrow’s clash with Celtic, as David Gray weighs up a number of selection issues in pursuit of a historic win over the champions. And he’s explained some of the thinking behind picking a starting XI as the Easter Road side chase a first Celtic Park win since January of 2010.

Asked if players always know that their places are at risk, a potential factor after Hibs blew a 2-0 lead in Tuesday night’s 2-2 away draw with Falkirk, Gray said: "I think that's a natural and healthy thing within a group. I can't keep sitting here saying 'I've got a good squad' and then not use it when it's available to do so.

“But I also don't want the players to feel like if they make one mistake they're going to get changed. You don't want that either.

“You need continuity; you need consistency in team selection. Which comes from playing together and playing well and what that looks like. But it's a good place to be when you have got the strength and depth that we've got in certain positions where I have got headaches on decisions to make at times.

"That's a good place to be because we've played so many games, especially early on when you're rotating a little bit more. Now this is obviously a three game week but it does start to settle down, starts to become week-to-week and then you usually find that the team settles down and becomes more consistent within that.

"But that only comes, the consistency only comes from winning, playing well and playing at the top of your game. That's a good place to be when you know that if one player doesn't quite perform at their levels consistently, then someone's able to come in and take the place.”

Reporting that long-term injury victim Joe Newell, Alasana Manneh and Elie Youan will all be considered unavailable, Gray said: Joe's still out, Alasana's still out, Elie still won't be available, his ankle's still not right. But everybody else is fit and available."

One Newell, who hasn’t played since December 29 last year, underwent abdominal surgery to tackle a recurring problem. Providing a latest bulletin, Gray said: “He’s come along well, he was on the grass again today, pretty much done a full week's training without the contact side, so he's not really been back in the group as such this week because we've had games and things as well, it's not really been conducive for him. He needs to be still doing his conditioning work to make sure he's not dropping off at this stage.

“All being well if he gets through this weekend - because he's had a hard couple of days - the aim is to join the group next week. And it'll be a case of building him up within that sort of controlled chaos amongst the players.”

Hibs fans haven’t seen central defender Zach Mitchell since the Charlton player joined in loan late in the window, although Gray said the 20-year-old is in contention, explaining: "Yeah, every day when you see him in training he's been a really good addition and he's having to be patient, he knows that. He's got competition.

“We spoke a lot about the competition but it's not as if because he's not been involved as such yet that I'm not disappointed at all with what we've done. I think he's been brilliant in terms of his attitude every day in training.

“A lot of people spoke very highly of him, the type of character he is as a boy and I've seen that on day one. He's got a lot about him, really good temperament, wants to learn, young, hungry defender that has been a good addition to the group."

Here’s how we think Hibs will line up:

