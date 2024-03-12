Ross County host Hibs tomorrow night in a Scottish Premiership game that was postponed – very late in the day – on December 23, leaving the visitors to spend the long drive home counting the cost of an unnecessary overnight stay in the Highlands. Three points from this trip up the A9 would make everyone at Easter Road feel a little better about the pre-Christmas waste of time and money.

Now in possession of a top-six spot, Hibs know they need to keep on winning in order to finish on the right side of the dividing line when the split comes. Nick Montgomery certainly won’t be taking any chances against a County side strengthened by the return of key players since their recent loss to the Hibees in Edinburgh.

Yan Dhanda, Simon Murray and Connor Randall are all back and available for selection by new Staggies boss – they have one every few months or so – Don Cowie. The relegation battlers have picked up four of their five league wins on home soil, so can’t be taken lightly.

Hibs will obviously be without Martin Boyle after the winger was hospitalised with concussion on Sunday night, the Socceroos star joining a number of long-term injuries on the side lines. Here are the major outs and doubts ahead of a mild night – it’s to be a balmy seven degrees at kick-off – in Dingwall:

1 . Dylan Vente (Hibs) DOUBT The Dutchman rolled his ankle in training on Saturday, missing the Rangers game 24 hours later, and remains a doubt for the trip to Dingwall.

2 . Simon Murray (Ross County) - AVAILABLE FOR SELECTION The former Hibs striker has recovered from the illness that kept him out of County's loss at Easter Road - and will be fit to face his old team.

3 . Chris Cadden (Hibs) - DOUBT It's OK, everything's fine! No injury setback. Will be rested after playing first 90 minutes in ten months. Could be a sub.