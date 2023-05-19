Most of Lee Johnson’s squad are fit and available for the final three games of the season apart from longer-term absentees Martin Boyle, Kyle Magennis, and Aiden McGeady but Ukrainian forward Mykola Kukharevych is unlikely to feature against either Rangers or Celtic, who come to the Capital on Wednesday.

"Myko has had a bit of a setback,” Johnson explained. “He’s at Manchester City, he went down on Thursday to have an ultrasound scan on the affected area so we won’t know until later what the full story is. I’m not that confident about that one – maybe for Hearts, but I’m not that confident going into the Sunday game in particular.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was better news on midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes, who missed the trip to Aberdeen after suffering a head knock in the 2-1 victory over former side St Mirren earlier this month. But the Irishman stands a good chance of being fit for the visit of Rangers at the weekend, having completed the necessary protocols following concussion injuries and come through training relatively unscathed.

A general view of the Hibs players being put through their paces during training at East Mains