Hibs injury update as key man suffers setback ahead of Rangers clash and midfielder's chances rated

Hibs have been dealt an injury blow ahead of Sunday’s cinch Premiership match at home to Rangers.

By Patrick McPartlin
Published 19th May 2023, 14:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th May 2023, 14:46 BST

Most of Lee Johnson’s squad are fit and available for the final three games of the season apart from longer-term absentees Martin Boyle, Kyle Magennis, and Aiden McGeady but Ukrainian forward Mykola Kukharevych is unlikely to feature against either Rangers or Celtic, who come to the Capital on Wednesday.

"Myko has had a bit of a setback,” Johnson explained. “He’s at Manchester City, he went down on Thursday to have an ultrasound scan on the affected area so we won’t know until later what the full story is. I’m not that confident about that one – maybe for Hearts, but I’m not that confident going into the Sunday game in particular.”

There was better news on midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes, who missed the trip to Aberdeen after suffering a head knock in the 2-1 victory over former side St Mirren earlier this month. But the Irishman stands a good chance of being fit for the visit of Rangers at the weekend, having completed the necessary protocols following concussion injuries and come through training relatively unscathed.

A general view of the Hibs players being put through their paces during training at East MainsA general view of the Hibs players being put through their paces during training at East Mains
"Jake should be okay, although he did take a bit of a repeated whack on the head from the ball but we did send him in from training on Friday based on the fact he had concussion. If he hadn’t he would have been okay and carried on but we thought he’d be better off as a precaution. He has a strong chance of being available for Sunday, but Myko is probably 70-30 against.”

