The 25-year-old returned from a ten-month absence with a bang, hitting eight goals in eight league games, but a hamstring strain forced him out of the 1-1 draw at Ross County on January 31 midway through the first half, with Easter Road chiefs fearing another spell on the sidelines. However, the strain was as minor as it could be and with Hibs not in action last weekend the forward has had more time to recuperate.

"Kevin is good, but he's probably 50-50 for Saturday,” Johnson said, as he previewed the weekend’s match. "I'll need to have a chat with him because, while he trained on Thursday, it was his first training session with the boys since the injury [on January 31 against Ross County]. He's trained with the physios and sports scientists and individual coaches but that was his first group training session. He could certainly potentially come off the bench but we may choose to give him that extra bit of time to recover."

Johnson also hopes to have Mykola Kukharevych back in training sooner rather than later, while Kyle Magennis could be in contention for involvement against Killie after overcoming a hamstring issue of his own, but Jake Doyle-Hayes is still a doubt.

Kevin Nisbet has been rated '50-50' for Saturday's clash

"Kyle Magennis is doing really well; Mykola is also doing well and it won't be too long before we see him back on the training pitch – it's just that last little bit of confidence with his ball-striking.

"Martin Boyle is ahead of schedule. I don't want to put too much pressure on him, and he certainly won't be back this season, but I'm really happy with him and the work he's been doing, he’s been doing really well.

