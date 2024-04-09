Hibs provide update on 'lonely' rehab journey of crocked star

Chris Cadden and Jake Doyle Hayes in training last month. Cadden is now back to full fitness.

Hibs hope to end Jake Doyle-Hayes’ “lonely” injury exile before the end of the season. And Nick Montgomery says the example of Chris Cadden, who has roared back into form after nine months on the sidelines, should provide an ideal inspiration for the crocked midfielder.

Doyle-Hayes hasn’t played since August because of complications following ankle surgery, with repeated set-backs leaving the Irishman frustrated. Montgomery insists he’s got nothing but sympathy for an athlete who has regularly appeared to be on the brink of a comeback, only to break down.

“Yeah, look, no-one can deny Jake is a quality player - and a really important player for the club,” said Monty, the manager adding: “There is no doubt he’s been through a difficult time.

“I’m sure when you speak to Jake, he’ll tell you there’s been a lot of frustration – and probably a lot of anger – because he’s been out a lot longer than he expected. Sometimes injuries aren’t straightforward, and the recover doesn’t quite go to plan.

“He’s been working really hard. But it’s tough not having that social aspect of just being around your team-mates.

“I’ve been there as a player, and it’s a very lonely place, when you are injured, and everyone is training – and people are coming back before you. But we have a great team here getting behind him.

“Chris Cadden is a great example, a player who was out for a long time but who got really integrated into the team. Everyone was excited to see Chris come back – and it will be exactly the same for Jake. Hopefully we can see him back in a Hibs shirt before the end of the season.”

Hibs could also welcome back a trio of key players before Saturday’s potentially crucial trip to Fir Park, with Dylan Vente and Lewis Miller both back in full training – and Will Fish recovered from the illness that forced him off at half-time in the weekend loss to St Johnstone, Mongomery revealing: “Dylan trained at the stadium yesterday after a couple of weeks out. He obviously had the knock on his ankle, just went to shoot and got it blocked in training.

“Will’s had a rough couple of weeks. He wasn’t feeling well during the game on Saturday. He’s back in training but there have been quite a few viruses going around. So every club has been affected by those.