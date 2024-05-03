Hibs ins, outs and doubts ahead of Highland revenge mission

Monty’s men looking for payback against County in Dingwall

By John Greechan
Published 3rd May 2024, 15:02 BST

Hibs will be looking to put things right when they take on Ross County in Dingwall tomorrow. The Staggies grabbed a controversial late equaliser the last time they hosted Nick Montgomery’s men, following a throw-in decision that left everyone baffled.

Montgomery admitted his team only had themselves to blame for not properly defending a ball just launched into the box while players were still arguing with the assistant referee. And there’s no doubt that the Hibees will be looking to make amends for their own failings in last month’s midweek contest, a fixture initially scheduled for just before Christmas - but postponed on the morning of the game.

GET THE LATEST HIBS NEWS DIRECTLY TO YOUR EMAIL INBOX DAILY WITH OUR FREE NEWSLETTER SERVICE

With Will Fish limping off In Perth last weekend, while Nectar Triantis and Elie Youan both missed out, Hibs aren’t QUITE at full strength. Here are the ins, outs and doubts for the journey up the A9:

Limped off in the first half of last weekend's away win over St Johnstone. Should be OK.

1. Will Fish - Available for selection

Limped off in the first half of last weekend's away win over St Johnstone. Should be OK.

Photo Sales
Amos remains unavailable for selection with a muscle injury.

2. Luke Amos - OUT

Amos remains unavailable for selection with a muscle injury.

Photo Sales
Rolled his ankle in training last week and won't be risked in Dingwall.

3. Elie Youan - OUT

Rolled his ankle in training last week and won't be risked in Dingwall.

Photo Sales
Socceroos fullback is taking time to fully recovery from a hamstring injury.

4. Lewis Miller - OUT

Socceroos fullback is taking time to fully recovery from a hamstring injury.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Ross County

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.