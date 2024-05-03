Hibs ins, outs and doubts ahead of Highland revenge mission

Hibs will be looking to put things right when they take on Ross County in Dingwall tomorrow. The Staggies grabbed a controversial late equaliser the last time they hosted Nick Montgomery’s men, following a throw-in decision that left everyone baffled.

Montgomery admitted his team only had themselves to blame for not properly defending a ball just launched into the box while players were still arguing with the assistant referee. And there’s no doubt that the Hibees will be looking to make amends for their own failings in last month’s midweek contest, a fixture initially scheduled for just before Christmas - but postponed on the morning of the game.

With Will Fish limping off In Perth last weekend, while Nectar Triantis and Elie Youan both missed out, Hibs aren’t QUITE at full strength. Here are the ins, outs and doubts for the journey up the A9:

1 . Will Fish - Available for selection Limped off in the first half of last weekend's away win over St Johnstone. Should be OK.

2 . Luke Amos - OUT Amos remains unavailable for selection with a muscle injury.

3 . Elie Youan - OUT Rolled his ankle in training last week and won't be risked in Dingwall.

4 . Lewis Miller - OUT Socceroos fullback is taking time to fully recovery from a hamstring injury.