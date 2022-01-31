The 19-year-old Manchester City winger joined Bournemouth on loan until the end of the 2021/22 season but has played just 20 combined league minutes across two substitute appearances since the start of the year and has reportedly been recalled by his parent club after starting just once in 15 appearances for Scott Parker’s side.

Aberdeen, Blackpool and Huddersfield have also been credited with an interest in the wideman.

The England Under-20 internationalist primarily operates on either wing but has filled in at number ten and as a centre-forward.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morgan Rogers in action for Manchester City during a pre-season friendly against Barnsley

His contract with City expires in the summer of 2024 and he is yet to make a competitive first-team appearance for Pep Guardiola’s team.

No Barker move

The Easter Road side are not pursuing Rangers winger Brandon Barker however, despite reports that the former Hibs loanee has been the subject of talks between the two clubs.

Barker spent the 2017/18 season on loan at Easter Road, scoring twice and registering five assists for Neil Lennon’s side as they finished fourth on their return to the Scottish Premiership.

He moved to Ibrox on a permanent basis in summer 2019 but has been unable to hold down a regular first-team berth, having made just 27 appearances in all competitions and spent time at Oxford United on loan.

Meanwhile, Hibs have knocked back an approach from Dundee to take Darren McGregor on loan. The Dark Blues were interested in the 36-year-old earlier this month but the centre-back appears to be going nowhere.

Message from the editor